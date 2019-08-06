DeLand man struck, killed while crossing road

DeLAND, Fla. - A 45-year-old DeLand man was struck and killed Monday night while crossing a road in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Ryan Peterson died in the wreck, which was reported at 10:05 p.m. at Woodland Boulevard and Grace Street near DeLand.

Troopers said Peterson was crossing Woodland Boulevard, but wasn't in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a 1999 Jeep SUV driven by a 66-year-old Deltona man.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

