Depression closes lane of Saxon Boulevard near I-4 in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A depression on Saxon Boulevard near Interstate 4 in Deltona has forced officials to close one lane of the road, prompting a warning to motorists.

"Drivers in Volusia County need to factor extra time if traveling on westbound Saxon Boulevard from Deltona to Interstate 4," the Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement. "The right lane of westbound Saxon Boulevard, near the I-4 overpass, is closed for safety. The left lane remains open."

Crews are assessing the depression, which formed deep underground, according to FDOT.

The solution will call for pumping grout underground to strengthen the area.

"Until that occurs the right lane will remain closed," FDOT said. "Use caution while driving through construction zones and be alert to any traffic pattern changes."



