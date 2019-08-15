Depression affects traffic on Dean Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain in the area caused a depression to form on Dean Road in Orlando, affecting traffic during rush hour.

City officials said Thursday evening that the Dean Road Sewer Lining Project was affected by the excessive rain, causing the depression to form.

Traffic in the area is being re-rerouted along Dean Road, south of McCulloch Road, while crews make repairs.

Drivers are asked to use State Road 417 as an alternate route.

Crews hope to have the problem fixed and the road reopened as soon as possible.

