Deputies crack down on drivers passing school buses in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the new school year is getting underway, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on drivers who illegally pass school buses picking up and dropping off students.

Deputies on Tuesday will be targeting drivers along Goldenrod Road between State Road 408 and Colonial Drive. The area has previously received several complaints about school bus law violations.

In February and May deputies held similar traffic details where dozens of drivers were pulled over for passing a school bus that was picking up students.

Florida law states that drivers in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal. The only exception allows drivers in the opposite direction to pass if there is a raised median, barrier or five feet of unpaved space between the vehicle and school bus.

The stretch of Goldenrod Road that's part of Tuesday's crackdown does not have a median, but rather a center turn lane that separates four lanes of traffic.

Drivers pulled over for passing a stopped school bus face a $269 fine and four points on their license. It's a $369 fine for passing a stopped school bus on the entry/exit side, plus a mandatory court appearance.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will be on hand for Tuesday's operation, which is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.



