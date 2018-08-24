Deputy injured after juveniles ram stolen car into cruiser, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy was injured early Friday when a stolen vehicle rammed his patrol cruiser during an attempted stop, officials said.

Three juveniles were apprehended after the stolen Nissan was involved in a crash with another car at Powers and Colonial drives, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriffs officials said deputies spotted the stolen car, which was believed to have been involved in several residential burglaries, around 3:30 a.m. Deputies activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver rammed one of the cruisers, injuring the deputy, officials said.

A pursuit began, and the driver ran a red light and slammed into another car driven by a civilian, deputies said. The driver of the civilian vehicle, a 55-year-old Clermont man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified by the FHP as a 15-year-old Orlando boy. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, troopers said.

The injured deputy, whose name has not been released, and all the other two juveniles were also taken to hospitals, officials said. The deputy's injuries are not life-threatening. The juveniles' conditions have not been released.

No other details have been released.

Traffic was backed up n the area due to an investigation, but lanes were later reopened.

