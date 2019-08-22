Downtown Orlando roads to close for weekend events

ORLANDO, Fla. - It'll be a busy weekend in downtown Orlando with traffic and road closures to go along with it.

Between Friday and Monday, the area will host Gators vs. Hurricanes football, an Orlando City Soccer game, a Backstreet Boys concert and the first day of classes for the University of Central Florida's new campus, which is expected to bring 8,000 new students and staff members to downtown Orlando.

Ahead of the sizable events, city officials have announced road closures and detours.

The Orlando City vs. Atlanta United match Friday at Exploria Stadium will prompt closures of:

Church Street from Glenn Lane to Terry Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Church Street from Terry Avenue to Garland Avenue from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Central Boulevard from Terry Avenue to Westmoreland Drive from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For the University of Florida vs. University of Miami football game at Camping World Stadium, the following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday:

Church Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Orange Blossom Trail

South Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Norton Avenue

Colyer Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Nashville Avenue

Rio Grande Avenue from Church Street to Anderson Street

The Backstreet Boys concert Saturday at the Amway Center will cause the following closures:

Church Street from Division Avenue to Garland Avenue from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Division Avenue from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

When classes begin Monday at UCF's new downtown campus, certain roads will be impacted but not shut down:

Amelia Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Livingston Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Robinson Street from Parramore Avenue to Garland Avenue

Parramore Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

Hughey Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

Garland Avenue from Amelia Street to Robinson Street

For those who do need to be downtown this week, city officials recommend biking, riding SunRail or using other public transportation in lieu of driving.

More information about parking and transportation in downtown Orlando is available here.

