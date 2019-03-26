Driver crashes into pole in Apopka, knocking out power in area

APOPKA, Fla. - A stolen pickup truck being "observed" by police crashed into a pole in Apopka, knocking out power to nearly 200 customers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported early Tuesday on Schopke Lester Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

The FHP said Apopka police were "observing" a 2011 Ford pickup for a traffic stop when it crashed into a tree and the pole and ended up on its side.

The driver ran away and has not been located, troopers said.

Duke Energy's website said 196 customers were without power in the area. Power is expected to be restored by noon, officials said.

Schopke Lester Road was closed in the area.

No other details have been released.



