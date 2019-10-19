Driver dies after striking power pole in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A driver died after crashing into a power pole in Palm Bay on Friday night, according to local authorities.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on southbound U.S. 1 near Robert J Conlan Boulevard.
Officials with the Brevard County Emergency Management Office said the crash broke a power pole and damaged a water line.
Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore power.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 are closed. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
No further details were immediately available.
