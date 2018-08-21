Driver dies after striking tree in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A female driver was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of World Gateway Drive and International Drive.

The FHP said a vehicle struck a tree.

The driver, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

