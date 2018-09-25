Driver hit in head with crowbar in NSB road rage incident, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck in the head with a crowbar Tuesday morning after he punched another driver in the face during a road rage incident in New Smyrna Beach, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:59 a.m. near 3rd Avenue.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, a man cut off another driver and was followed into the parking lot of a Publix supermarket.

The man who was cut off in traffic punched the other driver in the face through his open car window, police said.

The man who was punched then got out of his car and struck the other man in the back of the head with a crowbar, according to police. The driver struck by the crowbar was taken to a hospital, police said.

New Smyrna Beach police said both drivers will likely face charges, including aggravated battery.

No other details have been released.

