Driver hits teen jogger, plows into van before fleeing, Polk deputies say

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a teenage boy who was exercising injured, officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the 17-year-old Haines City boy was jogging along Crest Lane just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck.

After hitting the teen, the truck continued on through the front yard of a home located at 2614 Crest Lane and eventually stopped after it slammed into a parked van in the driveway, according to Sheriff's Office officials.

The driver fled in the truck, which deputies said is believed to be a Ford F-150 model built between 1997 and 2004. Investigators said the truck likely has damage on its front, including the headlight area.

Authorities said the teenage boy suffered fractures to his skull and face and sprained his ankle. He was taken to Osceola Medical Center, where he was believed to be in stable condition, deputies said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office.

"We're hoping someone knows who did this--striking a 17-year-old boy with a truck, then leaving him to die. Please, if you have any information, call us," Judd said. "And if you don't want to get involved, call Heartland Crime Stoppers anonymously. Let's get this driver identified."

Tips can be submitted to investigators at 863-297-1142 or through the anonymous Heartland Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-226-8477. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, Sheriff's Office officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.