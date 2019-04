CHRISTMAS, Fla. - A man died early Friday after striking a tree in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 6:50 a.m. on Colonial Drive near St. Nicholas Avenue in Christmas.

The driver was taken to Parrish Hospital, where he died, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.