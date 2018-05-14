Driver killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Lake Mary, FHP says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A 49-year-old Winter Springs man was killed Monday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Lake Mary, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal wreck was reported at 9:25 a.m. on I-4 west.
The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck west on I-4 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and overturned.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene, troopers said.
The right lane of I-4 west was closed in the area.
No other details have been released.
