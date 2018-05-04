Driver killed when pickup slams into stuck big rig in Osceola, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old Fort Pierce man was killed when his pickup truck slammed into a tractor-trailer that got stuck while making a U-turn in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday on State Road 60 at Road 10.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2002 Toyota pickup west on State Road 60 and crashed into the trailer of the big rig, which became stuck while making a U-turn on S.R. 60.

The pickup driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The big rig driver, a 36-year-old Miami man, was not injured, the FHP said.

Troopers said alcohol did not play a role in the crash, which remains under investigation. Charges are pending, according to the FHP.

