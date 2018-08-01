Driver killed when pickup truck strikes tree in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Gainesville man was killed late Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Taylor Starling died in the wreck, which was reported at 11:17 p.m. on County Road 329 at NW 163rd Street.

The FHP said Starling was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup south on C.R. 329 when the vehicle left the roadway. Troopers said he overcorrected, traveled across both lanes of C.R. 329 and struck a tree.

Starling, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

