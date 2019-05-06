Driver sought after man run over, killed in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 38-year-old Orlando man was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Ronald Briseno died in the crash, which happened at 12:20 a.m. near Old Winter Garden Road and Dorcher Road.

According to troopers, a vehicle struck Briseno, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, and fled the scene.

Briseno was then run over by two other cars, the FHP said. Those drivers stayed at the scene.

Troopers said there's no description of the vehicle that initially struck Briseno. Charges are pending against the driver, the FHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

