Driver sought after train crashes into car in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A freight train struck an abandoned car early Thursday in Orlando, and police are trying to locate the driver.

The crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Alden Avenue near Advent Health Hospital.

Orlando police said the train was traveling south when the conductor saw the car on the tracks. The conductor said he tried to stop, but the train struck the car, causing major damage to the vehicle, according to police.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene but found no one inside the car, police said.

Investigators think the driver ran away before the crash.

"I think it's pretty crazy," a nearby resident said. "It makes you wonder why the car is even there. (My) initial thought (is) maybe they ran out of gas and needed to fill it up."

Police said they're investigating whether the driver was under the influence.

The wreck was cleared before the morning rush hour.

