Driver sought after woman killed, man hurt in Apopka crash

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are searching for a driver after a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured late Monday in a two-vehicle crash.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. at Michael Gladden Boulevard and Hawthorne Avenue.

Police said both victims were in a van, which collided with a BMW sport utility vehicle and overturned.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

No one was in the BMW, which ended up pinned against a fence and bushes, when police arrived, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Apopka police.

FATAL CRASH: One woman is dead, another man critically injured. Their van flipped upside down after a crash with a BMW in Apopka at W Michael Gladden Blvd & Hawthorne. Police now looking for the driver of BMW @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/2LV4TBLDaw — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 2, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.