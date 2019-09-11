Driver trapped in crash on Old Winter Garden, Kirkman roads, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews with the Orange County Fire Department were working Wednesday morning to a free the driver of a vehicle partially trapped under a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:35 a.m. at Old Winter Garden and Kirkman roads when a vehicle struck a semi-truck.

Orange County Fire Department crews were still working to free the driver around 7:30 a.m. Part of the vehicle is under the trailer portion of the semi-truck, troopers said.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

