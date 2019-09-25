Driver unharmed after car falls 50 feet off I-4 in Volusia

A car lands on its roof after plunging 50 feet.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A driver escaped injury Wednesday morning when his car plummeted 50 feet from a barrier wall on Interstate 4 in Volusia County and landed on its roof, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 7:21 a.m. on I-4 east at U.S. 92 near Daytona Beach.

The FHP said the man was driving when another driver cut him off. The man lost control of his car, which struck a guardrail and flipped over the barrier wall, troopers said.

The car landed on its roof, but the driver, who was wearing his seat belt, told authorities he was not hurt.

No other details have been released.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.