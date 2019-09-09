Drivers brace for traffic backups with I-4 construction project

Many drivers tonight said they’re bracing for traffic pains.

Beginning first thing Monday morning, folks who travel between the I-434 and Lake Mary exits on I-4 could see delays.



"I try to avoid I-4 as much as possible," said Tony Collazo, a driver.

It's new construction, this time though in Seminole county. Victor Vera said he’s already bracing for what he calls a "traffic nightmare." He takes I-4 every morning.



"I live here in Longwood, and I take I-4 all the way to Tampa because i work over there," Vera said.



FDOT says from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week, drivers should expect to see the shoulders closed on I-4 by the EE Williamson Road bridge. That’s between the 434 Longwood exit and the Lake Mary exit in Seminole County.



"Kind of like time losing in the morning," Vera said. "Like I’m going to have to wake up early in the morning."



It’s all happening as FDOT plans to widen I-4, and that requires rebuilding this bridge.

The bridge will soon include a sidewalk, a trial and bike lanes. Eastbound I-4 will soon see an extra auxiliary lane. For many, it means a traffic mess, though many drivers say in the long term it will be a plus.



"It’s a great thing," Collazo said. "It’s an ease with all of the congestion we have on I-4."



This project will happen in phases, with no word on when the whole thing will be complete. FDOT said there could also be some lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. to get this project complete.



