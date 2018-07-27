Chain-reaction crash, dump truck spill close SR 429 in Orange County

OCOEE, Fla. - A chain-reaction crash involving eight vehicles forced officials to close a busy road Friday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, which was reported around 6:20 a.m. on State Road 429 near Ocoee Apopka Road in Ocoee. Southbound lanes of S.R. 429 are closed.

The FHP said traffic slowed to allow a vehicle to merge and the driver of a pickup truck improperly changed lanes, cutting off the dump truck. Troopers said the truck struck a van, and other vehicles collided in a chain-reaction.

Others suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

The dump truck overturned, spilling sand on the road, troopers said.

The FHP said a second crash occurred about a mile away on southbound S.R. 429 when a semi failed to slow for stopped traffic, struck a guardrail and jackknifed.

