Dump truck driver dies after crash on I-4 in Osceola County, FHP says

A driver dies after a crash on I-4 in Osceola County, the FHP says.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A dump truck driver died Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. on I-4 west near State Road 429.

Troopers said the dump truck struck a guardrail, and the driver got out of the truck and died at the scene.

No other details have been released.

One lane of I-4 is blocked in the area.

