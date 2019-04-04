Dump truck flips over in Merritt Island, spilling fuel, rocks

A dump truck turned over on North Courtenay Parkway on April 4, 2019. (Image: BCFR)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Motorists can expect delays along North Courtenay Parkway after a dump truck flipped over, scattering rocks across the roadway, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

The crash happened about 7:42 a.m. Thursday a mile south of Hall Road. No injuries were reported. The northbound lanes remain blocked.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials, the dumptruck was leaking a small amount of fuel.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

