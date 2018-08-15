Dump truck spill closes State Road 429 in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A dump truck overturned Wednesday morning in Orange County, spilling its load and closing a major roadway.

Northbound lanes of State Road 429 are closed near County Road 535, south of the Florida Turnpike.

Sand is covering the roadway, and it's not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers can take C.R. 535 to Colonial Drive as an alternate route.

Winter Garden/Windermere



NB429 south of Turnpike

SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ciPyDpwEQ6 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) August 15, 2018

It's not known if anyone was injured in the wreck.

No other details have been released.

A dump truck spill its load on State Road 429 in Winter Garden.

Watch News 6 and stay with CloickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.