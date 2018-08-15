Traffic

Dump truck spill closes State Road 429 in Winter Garden

Sand covers roadway, northbound lanes closed

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A dump truck overturned Wednesday morning in Orange County, spilling its load and closing a major roadway.

Northbound lanes of State Road 429 are closed near County Road 535, south of the Florida Turnpike.

Sand is covering the roadway, and it's not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers can take C.R. 535 to Colonial Drive as an alternate route.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the wreck.

No other details have been released.

