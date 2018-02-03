EB I-4 exit ramp to SR 436 closed this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 is being temporarily closed by the Florida Department of Transportation until Monday morning.

Road officials said the exit ramp is expected to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is necessary for drainage work, road officials said.

Those traveling on EB I-4 are advised to continue on EB I-4 beyond Exit 92, exit on the right to State Road 434 at Exit 94, and then turn left onto State Road 434.

