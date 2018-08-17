Elderly driver strikes 2 in Ormond Beach parking lot, police say

Two were struck and injured in the parking lot of Big Lots in Ormond Beach, police say.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two people were struck and seriously injured Friday morning in a Volusia County parking lot, police said.

The crash was reported at 11:50 a.m. at the Big Lots in Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach spokesman Keith Walker said an elderly driver hit two other elderly people and initially left the scene because he or she was scared.

One victim suffered multiple broken bones and the other suffered head injuries, Walker said. The victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known.

The driver returned to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

