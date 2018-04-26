Expressway officials to hold public meeting on proposed SR 408 extension

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida Expressway Authority officials will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss a study regarding the proposed eastern extension of State Road 408.

The public hearing at East River High School, located at 650 East River Falcons Way in Orlando, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include an open house for guests to ask questions and voice their concerns about the study's findings, officials said.

According to expressway officials, the study focuses on alternatives for the proposed extension of State Road 408 about seven miles from State Road 50 to the area of the intersection of State Road 50 and State Road 520 in East Orange County.

Guests will have the opportunity to voice their comments or concerns regarding the location, conceptual design, social, economic and environmental effects of the proposed extension. View a map of the proposed extension here.

[MAP: ALTERNATIVE PROPOSED EXTENSION of SR 408]

The open house portion of the meeting will be followed by a formal presentation and public comment period.

Draft project documents will be displayed during the meeting and can also be found here or at the following locations until May 7:

CFX Headquarters, 4974 ORL Tower Rd. Orlando, Florida 32807, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Library – Alafaya Branch, 12000 E. Colonial Drive Orlando, Florida 32828, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m

The proposed extension plan comes after studies were conducted to determine the best plan for a potential extension. Click here to read more about the studies and their findings.

No other routes are currently being considered, officials said. Feedback provided to expressway officials during Thursday's meeting could bring minor changes, but officials said this is likely the route that will be proposed to board members to vote on later this year.

