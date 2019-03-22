Fake cop uses pink badge after following man home, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 45-year-old Deltona man was arrested on allegations of following a couple home after a road-rage incident, pointing a gun at them and using a pink "spouse" badge to claim he was a reserve deputy, according to authorities.

Shawn Nichols was arrested Thursday on a charge of impersonating an officer or public employee.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man called deputies and said he had been involved in a road-rage incident on Deltona Boulevard with a man driving a 2007 Ford pickup. The man gave deputies the truck's tag number and it was determined that Nichols was the owner of the pickup, officials said.

The alleged victim told deputies that Nichols followed him to his home and cursed at him for driving erratically, the Sheriff's Office said. An argument ensued, and Nichols told him that he and his wife were law enforcement officers, officials said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Nichols showed the man a pink badge, which was later determined to be a five-star sheriff's badge that had the word "spouse" on it and was created for breast cancer awareness. Officials said the badge had been purchased by a deputy and given to Nichols as a gift.

The man said Nichols continued to yell at him as he left his home, saying, "I got something for you, and I will shoot you up," according to authorities.

Deputies questioned Nichols at his home, and he admitted to following the man to his home and showing him the badge, officials said.

Nichols told deputies that he told the man his wife was a deputy but never claimed that he was an officer, according to the Sheriff's Office. He also said he did not threaten the man, according to officials.

Nichols was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.