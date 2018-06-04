Fatal crash blocks International Speedway Bridge in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A fatal wreck occurred early Monday on the International Speedway Bridge in Daytona Beach, police said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at Beach Street.

Daytona Beach police tweeted that motorists should avoid the westbound lanes of the bridge.

No other details have been released.

Pleas avoid WB ISB Bridge at Beach St. @DBCops1 still on scene of deadly crash that occurred about 2 a.m.

