Kissimmee man run over, killed by big rig after being ejected on Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Kissimmee man was run over and killed by a tractor-trailer after being ejected during a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, north of State Road 417. All northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in the area but reopened about five hours later.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2018 Toyota north on the Turnpike when he lost control of his car for an uknown reason and struck a barrier wall.

The car overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, troopers said. The man was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The driver of the big rig, a 46-year-old Plantation man, did not see the man lying in the road and ran over him, the FHP said.

Troopers said alcohol tests are pending for the driver of the Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.

