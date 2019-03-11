TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 closed near Lake Mary after motorcyclist killed in crash

LAKE MARY, Fla. - One motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured early Monday on Interstate 4 in Seminole County when a rear-end crash propelled two cars into them, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:30 a.m. on I-4 east near Lake Mary Boulevard. All eastbound lanes are closed in the area.

According to the FHP, a 37-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2006 Infiniti east on I-4 when he failed to slow down and struck the rear of a 2017 Audi driven by a 69-year-old Longwood woman.

Both vehicles were redirected toward the left lane and struck the motorcyclists, the FHP said.

An Indiana woman died at the scene, troopers said. An Indiana man was taken to Central Florida Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the FHP said.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Charges are pending against the driver of the Infiniti, who was not injured, according to troopers. The Audi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

Both car drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP said. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, according to troopers.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.