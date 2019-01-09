I-95 closed in Volusia County after wrong-way driver causes fatal crash

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A fatal crash caused by a wrong-way driver has prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The wreck was reported around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-95 near State Road 442 in Edgewater. Southbound lanes of the interstate are closed in the area.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

After the fatal wreck, a UPS semitrailer slowed down because of the crash and was struck by a dump truck hauling hot asphalt, troopers said. Asphalt spilled onto the interstate.

"This will be a long term closure as the asphalt will have to be removed and the roadway repaired," the FHP said.

Southbound drivers are forced to detour at State Road 44 or Indian River Boulevard (S.R. 442).

Going to be a busy morning, plan ahead. #Fatal #Crash #Shutdown



SB I-95 at 244MM

- Southbound traffic required to detour at SR-44 or Indian River Blvd

- Expect extended closure through the morning pic.twitter.com/thQCYNVGoQ — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 9, 2019

