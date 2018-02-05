Fatal crash closes New Smyrna Beach roadway, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A fatal single-vehicle crash has shut down Pioneer Trail at Williams Road, the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old Jupiter man was driving a 2004 Mercury sport utility vehicle south on Williams Road when, for an unknown reason, he traveled off the road and struck a tree.

Drivers are urged to use a different route as troopers investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

