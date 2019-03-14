Traffic

1 killed, 2 hurt in SR 50 crash near Christmas

Roadway reopens after fatal wreck

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

CHRISTMAS, Fla. - At least one person was killed early Thursday in a crash on State Road 50 near Christmas, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck was reported at 1:52 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near St. Nicholas Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was airlifted to a hospital and a third victim was placed into an ambulance. 

No other details, however, have been released.

Eastbound lanes of S.R. 50 were closed in the area but reopened around 6:20 a.m.

