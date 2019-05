GRANT, Fla. - A fatal crash has forced officials to close U.S. 1 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One person died in the two-vehicle wreck, which was reported at 5:55 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Shell Pit Road in Grant.

Southbound U.S. 1 is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.