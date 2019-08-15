Man killed when pickup overturns, hits tree in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A 49-year-old Florida man was killed late Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tree in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Larry Welch Sr., of Enterprise, died in the crash, which was reported at 11:05 p.m. on Enterprise Osteen Road at Garfield Road in Deltona.

The FHP said Welch was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup west on Enterprise Osteen Road when he lost control on a curve, overcorrected and left the road. The pickup struck a ditch, overturned and hit a tree, troopers said.

Welch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

