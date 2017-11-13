Good Samaritan struck, killed on I-95 in Brevard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old woman who stopped to help a crash victim was struck and killed by a pickup truck late Sunday in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Dairy Road in Titusville.

According to troopers, a 2017 Dodge Sprint driven by a 23-year-old Jacksonville man was involved in the initial crash. The driver pulled over due to damage from the wreck, troopers said.

The FHP said Marcasia Crenshaw, of Boynton Beach, stopped to help when she was hit by the Chevrolet pickup. Troopers said the pickup driver attempted to aggressively brake and swerved left before hitting Crenshaw, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the of the Sprint and the pickup were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Details about the initial crash involving the Sprint were not released.

I-95 south was blocked for hours, but the interstate later reopened.

