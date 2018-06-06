FDOT promises advanced notice before closing Colonial to fix I-4 bridge again

Engineers may be one step closer to finding a permanent solution to fixing the cracks in a pillar on part of the newly constructed I-4 bridge.

The cracks were first spotted earlier this year on a pillar along Colonial Drive.

In April, the Florida Department of Transportation closed off the stretch of road between Colonial and Hughey drives to make a temporary fix, detouring thousands of drivers.

Commuter Christina Paik's employer is on Colonial Drive. When the road closure happened, it also closed off the entrance to her job.

"We weren't given any notice about that they were going to close down, so my co-workers and I were trying to find a way to get into our own building but we couldn't even get into the building at all," Paik said.

New York Deli owner Moammed Khorramian said the four days of road closure cost him $4,000 to $5,000 for his business on Orange Avenue and Colonial Drive.

"I would like if they would do it on the weekend or do it in the night, you know? Don't open in the daytime," Khorramian said.

FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said that wasn't an option the last time.

Because of the type of work, it had to be done consecutively. Work sites couldn't be shut down and started back up.

Engineers are working on a permanent fix that could take up to 60 days to be ready for preliminary review. Construction will begin after there is an approved plan, according to FDOT.

After the construction is finished, FDOT will inspect the bridge again and give approval before the area is reopened to traffic.

Olson said once a plan is developed and secured, drivers and business owners will be made aware of the upcoming road closure.

That will be done via FDOT employees canvassing the area, media releases, social media and web posts.

Until then, the project team continues to monitor the "pier with continuous, automated monitoring. All measurements collected have indicated the bridge is stable," according to FDOT.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.