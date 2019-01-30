FDOT shuts down lanes on I-4 for second day to make emergency repairs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction crews were back out Wednesday making additional repairs to Interstate 4 for the second day in a row.

The emergency construction is happening on I-4 westbound between Conroy Road and the Florida Turnpike.



The Florida Department of Transportation said this is a heavily traveled area with about 173,000 drivers taking this stretch of the interstate in both directions a day.



Traffic crawled along the interstate Wednesday. The backup went on for at least 5 miles.

Driver Raymond Nugent said he got stuck in the traffic.



"It took me about an hour and a half to come all the way down," said Nugent.



FDOT crews were back out in the area making the emergency repairs. Officials said the problem was caused by rain over the past weekend.



Officials said the base of the temporary road was wet and the asphalt was not holding up. As cars drove over the road, the asphalt would break.

FDOT said crews made temporary repairs Tuesday and overnight, but they didn't work. Crews were back out all day Wednesday trying to fix the road.



FDOT shut down two travel lanes and only let traffic get by in the left lane. As of Wednesday evening all lanes were open to traffic. FDOT is warning drivers that it will take a while for the congestion to dissipate.



FDOT officials said they usually try to make these repairs and shut down lanes overnight when there is less traffic, but this was an emergency.



Nugent said the delays were difficult for drivers.



"During the day, rush hour and stuff like that, it's not good for the motorists. It's frustrating," said Nugent.

