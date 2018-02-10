FHP: 1 dead, 1 critical in Volusia motorcycle crash involving truck

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead and one person has been hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a pickup happened at 10:35 a.m. on Grand and Plymouth avenues.

Troopers said the motorcycle was heading west on Plymouth Avenue as a Ford pickup was heading north on Grand Avenue.

The motorcycle failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, troopers said. The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the pickup.

Troopers said the male operator of the motorcycle died at Florida Hospital DeLand, and the female motorcycle passenger is in critical condition at Halifax Medical Center. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

