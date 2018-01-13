FHP: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash with semi

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver is dead and his passenger is critically injured after the pair hit a semitrailer head-on early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Michael Vanpelt, 29, of Zephyrhills, was driving his Dodge the wrong way on State Road 60 near Peavine Road around 3:45 a.m. when the front of his vehicle slammed into the front of the semitrailer.

Vanpelt died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. His passenger, 43-year-old Ronald Higgins, is in critical condition at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, but was not hospitalized, troopers said.

All three men wore seat belts, according to the crash report.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, the report said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.