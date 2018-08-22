FHP: 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck pulled into his path causing the driver to hit the truck.

Troopers said that at 9:40 p.m. a 21-year-old woman driving a Nissan pickup truck westbound on Neptune Road and Anthony Grullon, 20, of Saint Cloud, was driving a BMW motorcycle east. The pickup truck driver attempted to turn left onto Partin Settlement Road and turned into the direct path of the motorcycle, according to the crash report.

Grullon's bike hit the front of the pickup truck and he was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

Grullon was pronounced dead on scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

FHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.