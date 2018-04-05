FHP: At least 1 hurt in Osceola County crash involving golf cart

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a golf cart in Osceola County that critically injured at least one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said one other vehicle was involved in the crash, which took place around 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Narcoossee and Thompkins roads.

The passenger in the golf cart was taken to the hospital, where they were believed to be in critical condition, troopers said.

It was not immediately clear what may have led up to the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Editor's note: The Florida Highway Patrol originally told News 6 that the injured victim died at the hospital, but troopers later reported that hospital officials said the patient was critical.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.