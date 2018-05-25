FHP: Construction worker hit by vehicle while picking up cones on SR 417

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while picking up traffic cones in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the worker was picking up the cones around 6:30 a.m. from a lane closure on State Road 417 at mile marker 28 when the driver didn't stop and the vehicle struck the worker.

The man was thrown over the guardrail and down an embankment, leaving him seriously injured, troopers said.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers did not say whether the driver is facing charges in the incident.

