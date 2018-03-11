FHP: Driver hits man working on car, clips building before plunging into pond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man trapped in his vehicle that plunged into an Orlando lake Sunday afternoon after he hit the gas instead of the brake, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was trying to pull his Toyota Corolla into a parking spot at the Advanced Auto Parts store on Lake Underhill Road around noon when he instead drove into a parked Camaro, hitting a man who was working on the vehicle.

After hitting the Camaro, the man's Corolla sideswiped the store building and plunged into a nearby retention pond, causing him to be trapped inside, troopers said.

A woman who was working at a nearby animal hospital when the incident took place jumped in and removed the man from the car, the Highway Patrol said. He was not injured during the incident.

The man who was hit while working on the Camaro was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

The driver was cited for careless driving, according to the Highway Patrol.

