FHP: Good Samaritans rescue driver after truck plunges into pond near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people jumped into an Orlando pond Friday morning to rescue a driver after their truck went into the water, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical episode around 7:40 a.m. while driving near mile marker 100 along Interstate 4 in Seminole County, causing them to lose control.

Several rescue and emergency vehicles could be seen along the side of the road as the rescue was underway.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries, troopers said. Officials said they are expected to survive.

The good Samaritans were treated at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol. Their extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A trooper also assisted with the rescue, the Highway Patrol said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

