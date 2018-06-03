FHP officials investigate deadly Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a crash in Marion County early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Southeast Highway 42 between Southeast 122nd Terrace and Southeast 130th Avenue in Weirsdale at 3:19 a.m.

It’s unknown what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.

Officials from the FHP said they are investigating the crash.

There are no roadblocks at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for further updates.



