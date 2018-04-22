FHP: Man, 20, woman, 19, killed in head-on I-4 crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash in Seminole County Sunday that left a young man and woman dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 20-year-old Lake Mary man, whose name has not been released, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-4 around 4 a.m. when he hit an SUV head-on near U.S. 17-92.

The man and his 19-year-old female passenger, of Maitland, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said. Neither of them were wearing their seat belts at the time, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the SUV tried to avoid the man's Honda Civic when he noticed it heading his direction, but he couldn't avoid the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the report said.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, troopers said.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

