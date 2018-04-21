FHP: Man, 21, dies when driver hits parked truck on I-95 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man was killed in a crash early Sunday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an 18-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was driving south on I-95 near mile marker 178 around 4:15 a.m. when his Honda Civic veered off the road and hit a parked Ford pickup truck on the right shoulder.

He was taken to Holmes Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the crash report. His passenger, Nicolas Hazelton, 21, of Cooper City, died at the scene of the crash, the report said.

Troopers said both men were wearing seat belts and that alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

The pickup truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated and charges against the driver are pending.

